Ralph "Jay" Krause of Hartly passed away, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Kent General Hospital. He was 70.
Mr. Krause was born August 8, 1949 in Allentown, Pennsylvania to the late Ralph Josiah Krause and Ruth Eleanor (Kidd) Krause. He graduated from Catasauqua High School in 1967. At the age of 18, during the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, proudly serving as a flight engineer. In 1989, he retired from the USAF as MSgt, after 20+ years of service. He later worked for Evergreen and Polar Cargo, mostly flying out of JFK and Anchorage. He enjoyed traveling, riding and working on motorcycles. Mr. Krause loved spending time with his family and friends and reminiscing about "simpler times." He enjoyed games, especially Jeopardy and Trivial Pursuit. He was a history buff and was a skilled handyman/ do it yourself person, who never needed to call anyone to repair or fix anything.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Agnes "Carolyn" (Demientieff) Krause, brother, Randy Krause, and grandson, Jeffrey Vanderwende.
He is survived by his children, Jeff Krause of Frederica, Deanna Rolland and her husband Matthew of Newark, and Bryan Krause, Sr. and his wife Glenda of Camden; brothers, David Krause of Bethlehem, PA, and Larry Krause and his wife Debra of Jim Thorpe, PA; sisters, Linda Bundra and her husband Dennis of Breinigsville, PA and Donna Boland of Tionesta, PA; grandchildren, Brianna and Cheyenne Krause, Caleb Rolland, Christian Timbs, Bryan Krause, Jr. and Aurora Krause; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to The or the . Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 22, 2019