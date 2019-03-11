Home

Ralph Lloyd Obituary
Ralph H. Lloyd, 94, of Lehigh Drive, Cherryville, Lehigh Twp, died peacefully Friday morning, March 8, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Leo and Beatrice (Harding) Floyd.Ralph was employed as a power station tech for the Keystone Cement Co., Bath, for over 40 years. A graduate of the former Berlinsville High School, Ralph later served in the Navy, WWII, Pacific Theatre of Operations. He was a member of the Oplinger-Hower Post, Lehigh Twp. An avid hunter and fisherman he was a member of the Keystone Road and Gun Club.Survivors: daughter, Barbara A. Trimble of Bowmanstown. Sons, John R. and wife Jordice Lloyd with whom he resided, Ralph Silfies & companion Carol of Bath. 17 grandchildren. 8 great grand children. nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter Sharon Lloyd, son Barry Lloyd, sister Fern Chimich, and a brother Harold Lloyd.Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.comContributions: , 3893 Adler Place, Suite #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2019
