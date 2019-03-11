|
Ralph H. Lloyd, 94, of Lehigh Drive, Cherryville, Lehigh Twp, died peacefully Friday morning, March 8, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Leo and Beatrice (Harding) Floyd.Ralph was employed as a power station tech for the Keystone Cement Co., Bath, for over 40 years. A graduate of the former Berlinsville High School, Ralph later served in the Navy, WWII, Pacific Theatre of Operations. He was a member of the Oplinger-Hower Post, Lehigh Twp. An avid hunter and fisherman he was a member of the Keystone Road and Gun Club.Survivors: daughter, Barbara A. Trimble of Bowmanstown. Sons, John R. and wife Jordice Lloyd with whom he resided, Ralph Silfies & companion Carol of Bath. 17 grandchildren. 8 great grand children. nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter Sharon Lloyd, son Barry Lloyd, sister Fern Chimich, and a brother Harold Lloyd.Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.comContributions: , 3893 Adler Place, Suite #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2019