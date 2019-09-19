Home

NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Jacob's Church
8373 Kings Highway
New Tripoli, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Jacob's Church
8373 Kings Highway
New Tripoli, PA
Ralph M. Follweiler, 86, of Kempton, PA., passed away in the Lutheran Home at Topton, Topton, PA, on September 18, 2019. He was the husband of Pearl F. (Hamm) Follweiler, with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage in July 2019. He was born in Germansville, PA, a son of the late Luther J. and Erma A. (Ohl) Follweiler. Ralph was a 1950 graduate of Slatington High School, and later worked as a carpenter for 37 years for the former AT&T in Allentown, PA., until retiring in 1992. He also worked as a funeral attendant for the Robert S. Nester Funeral Homes in New Tripoli and New Ringgold for many years. He was a member and former Cemetery Board Member of Jacob's Church in New Tripoli, PA., former 4-H Leader during the 1950's-60's, and a member of the Kempton, New Tripoli, and Lynnport Fire Companies. Ralph was a very talented woodworker. In addition to his loving wife, Pearl, survivors include a daughter, Susan D. wife of Robert Stufflet of New Ringgold; sons, Michael P. (Denise) Follweiler of Kempton, and David R. Follweiler of New Tripoli; brothers, Roy L. (Sandra) Follweiler and Richard D. (Lucille) Follweiler, both of Kempton; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Ralph's funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Jacob's Church, 8373 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA. 18066, calling hour to begin at 10:00 AM. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Scott L. Shay will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be sent directly to Jacob's Church Memorial Fund at the address above. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolence for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 19, 2019
