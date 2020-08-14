Ralph M. Selvaggio, 97, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 while in the care of Alexandria Manor, Nazareth, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of the late Dorothy A. (Cotugno) Selvaggio. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Frank and Philomena (Cacciacarro) Selvaggio. Ralph honorably served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He worked as a General Foreman in the Pattern Shop of the Bethlehem Steel until retiring. Ralph was a member of the former Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church where he served as an usher as well as the Fearless Fire Hall. He was an excellent bowler well into his 90's and also played softball for many years. Ralph was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan and enjoyed going to Musikfest every year. He was always looking forward to his next trip with his family to Disney World or on a cruise.
SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sandra Quier and her husband David of Bethlehem Twp.; son, Frank Selvaggio and his fiancé Linda Williams of Emmaus; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Ralph was preceded in death by his brother Stephen Selvaggio.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Road Bethlehem, PA 18020, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the Mass in the church. Entombment with Military Honors will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Ralph's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Artsquest, 25 W. 3rd Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to Second Harvest Food Bank, 6969 Silver Crest Road Nazareth, PA 18064.