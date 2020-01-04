|
|
Ralph R. Englert, 94, of Allentown, passed away on January 2, 2020 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. He was the husband of Margaret I. (Yurkovic) Englert. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Henry G. and Gerster (Wagonhurst) Englert. He was a longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allentown. Ralph was one of the first three Air Products employees in the Lehigh Valley, retiring from the cryogenics department in 1985. He was a co-founder of the Parkland Youth Association and serve with the Woodlawn Fire Company Fire Police for 27 years. Ralph was a proud U.S. Marine Veteran serving during World War II.
Survivors: Wife; Son, Edward Englert and his wife Becky of Allentown; Daughter, Shirley Sabatino and her husband Mike of Palmer; Grandsons, Michael Huber and his wife Becky, Matt Englert and his wife Alyssa, and Greg Englert and his wife Kim; 5 Loving Great-Grandchildren, Kaden Huber, Daniel, Dylan, Adam and Riley Englert; and Sister, Cleo Besz. He was preceded in death by a Brother, Henry, Jr.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made in Ralph's memory to Woodlawn Fire Co. Fire Police, 1651 Whitehall Ave., Allentown PA 18104
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 4, 2020