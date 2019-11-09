|
|
Ralph Stuart Lehr, Jr. 70, of South Whitehall Twp., died November 8, 2019 in the Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the husband of Lucille Janet (Getz) Lehr. They were married for 48 years in June. Ralph was Vice-President of Jack Lehr Electric Inc., Allentown from 1976 until retiring in 2007. Prior to that, he was a regional business manager at Mack Trucks Inc., Southwestern Region from 1974-1976; and office manager of Mack Trucks Inc. Houston Branch 1971-1974. Ralph was a 1971 graduate of Lehigh University, B.S. in Accounting. He was past president of Central Eastern Pennsylvania Heat Pump Association from 1990-1995 and a member of various trade organizations. He was an avid golfer and a member of Silver Creek Country Club since 1989.
Survivors: Wife, Son: Ralph S. Lehr III and his Fiancee' Susanna Hicks of Allentown, Brother: Edward E. Lehr and his wife Karen of Allentown, Sister: Barbara J. Lehr of Allentown, Sisters-In-Law: Kathy wife of Lee Getz of Las Vegas, NV and Lisa Stevens of Jacksonville, NC and Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews. He was preceded in death by a Daughter-In-Law: Tracy Lehr.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, at 2 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Wednesday, from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Animals in Distress P.O. Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or to Penn Medicine Liver Transplant Program, Office of Development 3535 Market St. Philadelphia, PA 19104
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 9, 2019