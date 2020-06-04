MESQUITE, TX. - Ralph Tilghman Marsh, 97, passed away May 17, 2020.



Graveside: 11 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth.



Ralph was born Feb. 17, 1923, in the Township of Lehigh in Danielsville, Penn. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942 and served through 1946. He married the love of his life, Elenor Elizabeth Roach, in 1945 in Oceanside, Calif. A resident of Fort Worth for more than 50 years, Ralph retired from Leeway Transportation in 1980 at the age of 57.



Ralph was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years; four sisters; and two brothers.



Survivors: Children, Nancy Marsh Brown Usrey and Robert Marsh and wife, Sunny; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



