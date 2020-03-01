|
Ramon A. Fischetti, 75, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital NS ICU, Cedar Crest in Salisbury Twp. He was born in the Bronx, New York, the son of the late Anthony and Geraldine (Manzo) Fischetti. He was the husband of Gertrude "Trudi" (Endres) Fischetti. They celebrated 47 years of marriage this past August 13th. Ramon graduated from Manhattan College with a BA in marketing. He was a sales broker in the entertainment industry for many years and also a volunteer for 2nd Harvest and New Bethany Ministries.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Trudi, sons, Damon, Eric (Orie), and Luke (Irene), brother, Guy Fischetti, grandchildren, Kylie, Mia, Anthony, James, and Lyla, and an uncle Dr. Andrew Manzo (Marge). He was predeceased by his brother, Carl Fischetti.
He will be remembered for his quick wit and humor and generous spirit.
Calling hours will be held from 9-10:30am on Saturday March 21, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Rd Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30am. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Covenant House 550 10th Ave. New York, NY 10018 or New Bethany Ministries, 333 West 4th Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020