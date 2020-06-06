Randall M. Wagner 82, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020. Born in Wescosville, Randy was the son of the late Marcus A. and Anna V. (Kelly) Wagner. Randy worked as a bartender for 40 years, the last 28 as manager of the Beef House in Bethlehem. He was a member of the Rittersville Fire Co. in Allentown. Surviving is his sister Sandra Cimerol of Nazareth. Three nieces & nephews, and nine great nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



