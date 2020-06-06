Randall M. Wagner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall M. Wagner 82, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020. Born in Wescosville, Randy was the son of the late Marcus A. and Anna V. (Kelly) Wagner. Randy worked as a bartender for 40 years, the last 28 as manager of the Beef House in Bethlehem. He was a member of the Rittersville Fire Co. in Allentown. Surviving is his sister Sandra Cimerol of Nazareth. Three nieces & nephews, and nine great nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved