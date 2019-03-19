Mr. Randolph E. Getz Sr., 81, of Towamensing Township, passed away Sunday, March 17th with his loving & caring wife & family at his side. He was the husband of Perline (Reber) Getz. They were married for 60 years on February 16th, 2019. Born in Palmerton, Pa. on Sunday, September 19, 1937, he was a son of the late Ammon & Thelma (Markley) Getz and the stepson of the late Mildred Getz. He served our country with the United States Navy with 30 years of service attaining the rank of MMCM E-9 during the Viet Nam War while serving aboard the Super Aircraft Carrier USS Forrestal, The USS Strong, The USS Wainright, The USS Edson, & The USS Cecil. After his military enlistment, he was employed at The Lehigh University and prior to his retirement he was employed at Wannamaker's Department Stores. He was of the Lutheran Faith. In his spare time, Randolph enjoyed listening to Blue Grass Music and was especially fond of Dobro guitar music. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his loving & caring wife & family. Surviving in addition to his wife are 4 daughters, Elizabeth, wife of Konrad Goworowski of Palmerton, Patricia Getz of Palmerton, Cynthia, wife of Patrick Hancharick of Weatherly, Armitta Thomas of Palmerton, a son Randolph Getz Jr. of Lehighton, a step-brother, Neal Hinkle of Allentown, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a stepbrother, Dennis Getz. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 22nd at 11 a.m. at The Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 South 4th Street, Lehighton, Pa. with SALM Emma Weaver officiating. Call Thursday evening March 21st from 6-8 p.m. and 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment with Full Military Honors under the direction of the Lehighton Area UVO in the Lehighton Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in his name may be made to The , 712 South Keyser Avenue. Scranton, Pa. 18517. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary