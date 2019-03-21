|
Randolph J. "Randy" Kolumber, 84, of Bethlehem passed away March 19, 2019, in LVH-Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Joanne (Tita) Kolumber for 54 years. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Michael and Minnie Kolumber. Randy was employed as a chauffeur at PP&L for 27 years before retiring.Surviving with his wife, Joanne, are daughters, Suzanne (Benjamin) Crossley of Emmaus and Deanne (Brian) Best of Nazareth; 3 grandchildren Keri (Michael) Walton, Katelynn and Benjamin Malacsics; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings Nancy Atherholt and Michael.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Airport Road, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lehigh Conference of Churches or . Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 21, 2019