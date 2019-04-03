Randolph Jay "Randy" Kern, Sr. died peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, in the chapel of Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. Randy was born at home in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, on December 2, 1936. He was the son of Hobart and Estella Kern and brother to Hobart Jr., Donald, Madelyn, David, Elinor, Elizabeth and Ruth. He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Rebecca (Joe Peery) and Randolph Jay "RJ", Jr. (Kelly); the most beautiful and kind grandgirls a guy could ask for, Haley, Kennedy and Kaitlyn, and his granddog, Butters. Special thanks to his niece and nephew, Holly and Tom Reed, for their continued support, place of respite and entertainment. Randy led a full life with a variety of careers and hobbies. He served briefly in the Army, was a funeral home director, a manufacturing traffic manager and an entrepreneur. He was also an accomplished stained glass artist and ardent coin collector. He loved a good joke and will be remembered for his sly sense of humor: you never left a conversation without a good belly laugh. He loved fiercely and loyally and always embraced those in need regardless of their circumstance. His 'grumpy old man' demeanor hid an enormous and generous heart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506. Please sign the online guest registry at www.cainfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary