Randolph T. Coe, "Randy", 65, of Coplay, passed away June 20, 2020, at home. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William and Althea (Kulp) Coe. Randolph was married to Diane M. (Reis) Coe for the last 31 years. He was a supervisor bank teller at Wells Fargo Bank.



Survivors: Wife, Diane; Daughter, Allison Leonard and husband Troy; Brother, William Coe and wife Wendy. He was predeceased by his Daughter, Jessica Coe.



Services: Funeral 10:30AM Monday, June 29, At Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18102. A viewing will be held Sunday June 28, 3-5PM and 10-10:30AM, Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Guests must wear a mask and practice social distancing.



