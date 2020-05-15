Randy D. Kacsur, 62, of Emmaus, passed into God's arms on May 8th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the beloved husband of Janice F. (Gergar) Kacsur, with whom he would have shared 29 years of marriage on June 1st. Born in Allentown, he was the son on the late Michael Kacsur and Jean (Bitler) Kacsur, and stepson of the late Kenneth Hahn.



Randy was a copier technician for Golden Business System Inc. for the last 23 years. In addition, he enjoyed bartending and working as a deli clerk, to name a few. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his beloved animals he called "the zoo," vacationing at the beach, Nascar, going for motorcycle rides, old cars, trains and airplanes. He was handy Randy; he could fix anything.



Those whose lives were touched by Randy were blessed with friendship and love, with a side of dry humor, and a smile that would warm your heart. Randy was loved by many and will be missed by all.



Survivors: wife Janice; son Andrew K. of Emmaus; stepson Nicholas Binder of Virginia; brother Chris, and wife Connie of Alburtis; sister Connie Barbarics of Allentown; sister in law Ginger and husband Craig Rissmiller of Allentown; brother in law Rodney Rightmyer of Reading; sister in law Cindy Kacsur of Allentown; granddaughters Brianna and Ava of Georgia. Predeceased by a brother Michael and sister Jan.



Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral home, Allentown. Contributions can be made in memory of Randy to the L.C. Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, 18103.



