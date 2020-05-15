Randy D. Kacsur
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy D. Kacsur, 62, of Emmaus, passed into God's arms on May 8th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the beloved husband of Janice F. (Gergar) Kacsur, with whom he would have shared 29 years of marriage on June 1st. Born in Allentown, he was the son on the late Michael Kacsur and Jean (Bitler) Kacsur, and stepson of the late Kenneth Hahn.

Randy was a copier technician for Golden Business System Inc. for the last 23 years. In addition, he enjoyed bartending and working as a deli clerk, to name a few. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his beloved animals he called "the zoo," vacationing at the beach, Nascar, going for motorcycle rides, old cars, trains and airplanes. He was handy Randy; he could fix anything.

Those whose lives were touched by Randy were blessed with friendship and love, with a side of dry humor, and a smile that would warm your heart. Randy was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Survivors: wife Janice; son Andrew K. of Emmaus; stepson Nicholas Binder of Virginia; brother Chris, and wife Connie of Alburtis; sister Connie Barbarics of Allentown; sister in law Ginger and husband Craig Rissmiller of Allentown; brother in law Rodney Rightmyer of Reading; sister in law Cindy Kacsur of Allentown; granddaughters Brianna and Ava of Georgia. Predeceased by a brother Michael and sister Jan.

Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral home, Allentown. Contributions can be made in memory of Randy to the L.C. Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved