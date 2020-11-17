Randy E. Greenawalt, 75, of Pennsburg, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Anne M. (Fogel) Greenawalt, sharing 33 years of marriage together.
Born in Alburtis, PA, he was the son of the late Solon and Helen (Oels) Greenawalt.
Randy was an industrial mechanic at Pillsbury for 27 years, then at Knoll Inc. in East Greenville for 20 years before retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Alburtis Rod and Gun Club and attended church at LCBC in Harleysville.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved taking trips up to his cabin in Dushore, PA. Most importantly, he loved his family and enjoyed all the time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, Kim and husband Dave, Randy Lee and wife Cindy, Mark, Brita, Stacy, Chris and wife, Alexis, Stacy and husband, Jason, and Alicia and husband, Matt; grandchildren, Nick, Nate, Andrew, Brandon, Courtney, Randy Jr., Samantha, LaRynn, Elijah, Rachel, Jaida, Hannah, Zion, Josiah, Julia, Isabella, Gabriel and Liliana; and a sister, Shirley Moll. He is predeceased by a sister, Elona Kauffman and brothers, Clifford, Russell and Sheron Greenawalt.
Services are private at this time but a celebration of life will be announced to family and friends at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville. Please offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com
.