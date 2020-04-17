Randy L. Bowers
Randy L. Bowers, 59, of Blandon, passed away April 15, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Deborah Ann (Smith) Bowers. They would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on July 7th. Born in Slatington, he was the son of Harry "Tiny" and Ann (Christ) Bowers. Randy was a Production Supervisor for most of his working career last working for A Treehouse Foods, Inc., in Womelsdorf. He previously worked for Godiva Chocolatier. He was a graduate of Slatington High School. Randy loved vacations, and was an avid NASCAR fan, having attended Daytona since he was a child. He was of the Lutheran faith. Survivors: Loving Wife; Parents; Daughters, Shannon M. Fisher and Erin C. Pietrulewicz and her husband Richard; sister Denise Little; Grandchildren, Gracelyn Fisher, Stella and Scarlet Pietrulewicz. Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. Contributions: May be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.
My condolences to his family .I Worked with Randy at Godiva. He was a kind man. A very good and fair supervisor. RIP Randy
Ivette
Coworker
Very saddened to here about this sudden loss! Worked with Randy at Godiva. He was a kind man. A very good and fair supervisor. He will be sadly missed! Thoughts and prayers to his entire family in their time of grief.
Angie Kilhefner
Coworker
My condolences to his wife and family.He was a very nice human being and a professional Supervisor.Rest in Peace.Elizabeth Cruz
Elizabeth Cruz
Coworker
He was a very sweet man who is going to be greatly missed. I enjoyed working with him. Day shift will not be the same. Heaven as gained another angel. Rest In Peace Randy. My thoughts and prayers to your wife and family.
Melonie
Coworker
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. I enjoyed talking to Randy across the fence. Please let us know if we can help, we are right next door.
Rob Farina
Neighbor
SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT RANDY, HE WAS A REALLY NICE PERSON AND A GREAT SUPERVISOR. RANDY WILL BE MISSED, WE LOST A GREAT SUPERVISOR WHEN HE LEFT GODIVA. REST IN PEACE RANDY. MY CONDOLENCES TO HIS FAMILY.
leah kocher
Condolences sorry for your loss
Ana
Coworker
I am so sad to hear this. He was such a good guy and respected by many at Godiva. He was part of our family. We are deeply saddened.
Eileen Sandor
Coworker
I worked with Randy for a short time at Treehouse Foods Womelsdorf. Great supervisor and a very nice man. So sorry for your loss.
Diane
Coworker
RIP Randy
Connie Krause
I am so sorry to hear this news today , My deepest condolences to his family . May he rest in peace . I worked with him at Godiva he was a great supervisor .
Connie Krause
My condolences to the family. He was mentor, my friend, my Supervisor. He was caring And loving person. Oh how am going to miss your Dutchs saying and your oldies songs. He will go out of his way to help a person out personally and professionally. May you Rest In Peace u will always be in our heart
My mentor, my counselor, a very loving and caring person help everyone in every way personally and professionally. He was a joker with his Dutchs saying and oldies songs. He was my friend, my teacher and my Supervisor. He will be missed by everyone. Rest In Peace
Coworker
Im very saddened to hear about Randy. He was a good supervisor, always lending a helping hand to his employees. My condolences to his family and friends
Katie
Coworker
I worked with Randy at Godiva he was a good friend and a good supervisor. May he rest in peace and condolences to his wife and family.
Shelly
Coworker
I'm so very sorry to hear of Randy's passing. My condolences to his family. I worked with Randy before I retired from Godiva and he was a very nice person to work with.
Jeanie Weinhold
Coworker
My condolences for the family he was a great supervisor, friend & good person to work with!
N&#233;lida Rivera
Coworker
I'm very sorry for your loss I will always remember he was the best supervisor I had
Miguelina
Coworker
I'm sry to hear this. Randy was a great man, great boss. My prayers and condolences to the family. Matt her rest in peace
Tish
Coworker
My deepest condolences to you and your family. I worked with Randy at Godiva and considered him a friend. We shared many laughs. I loved his sense of humor. God bless you and your family during this very difficult time.
Kathleen Weinhold
Friend
Randy I only known you for a few short years but you were an amazing and kind supervisor.I will miss you dearly.May you rest in Heaven with the Angels.Gone but will never be forgotten.
Donna McCoy
Coworker
I'm am so sad to hear this about Randy passing away .My heart goes out to his wife and family. I worked with him at Godiva Chocolate for years.My heart goes out to you all .Sending prayers.
Stephanie Boone
Coworker
Randy was a very nice man. I had only had the privalege to work with him a short time at Treehouse foods. He always treated me nice & liked to do things for us & help with the daily job. He was a hands on kind of person. He liked to joke with us from time to time. He was a GREAT supervisor. He will be very sadly missed. RIP Randy. You are in God's hands now. My condolences to the family for your loss.
Dianne Boehmer
Coworker
He was my favorite and by far the best supervisor I ever had. I will miss him so much!!
Heidi Troutman
Coworker
I am so sad to hear about Randy's passing. I worked with him at Treehouse. He was so caring about his workers and was such a good supervisor. He will truly be missed by all. May God be with you during this time, prayers be with you.
Kathleen Angstadt
Coworker
