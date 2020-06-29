Randy L. Brodt
1957 - 2020
Randy L. Brodt, 62, of West Easton, formerly of Wilson Borough, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 in Easton Hospital.

Born August 3, 1957 in Wilson Borough, PA, he was the son of the late Melvin C. and Grace M. (Fry) Brodt.

He and his wife, Paula E. (Walters) Brodt, celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on May 19, 2020.

Randy was a 1976 graduate of Wilson Area High School.

He had been the assistant steward and was a bartender at Safety First Volunteer Fire Company for 37 years. He had also been employed by Kocsis Trucking and was a bus driver for Easton Area School District.

Randy was a fan of the Rolling Stones, Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers, and the New York Jets where he was a season ticket holder for 25 years.

He was a volunteer fireman and life member of Safety First Volunteer Fire Company. He was a life member of Avona Volunteer Fire Company, Palmer Township Fire Company and Concordia Maennerchor. He was a member of the Lehigh Valley Antique Automobile Association and East Lawn Fire Company.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Paula, are a son, Michael Brodt, of Williams Township; a daughter, Megan Brodt, of West Easton; a grandson, Jackson; his dog, Whitman; and granddogs, Abigail, Brewster and Bella.

A graveside service will be held at 11am Wednesday in Northampton Memorial Shrine, 3051 Green Pond Rd., Palmer Township. Call Wednesday 9:00-10:30am in the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 2101 Northampton St., Wilson Borough, observing social distancing and mask requirements. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.

Memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Strunk Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Northampton Memorial Shrine
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Paula, Michael and Megan, I am so sorry to read of Randy's passing. He was always kind and friendly whenever I would see him. My sympathy to you all.
Liz Hanni
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
