Randy L. Follweiler, 60, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on February 20, 2019 in his home. Born in Allentown, he was the beloved son of Jeanette Mae (Roberts) Follweiler of Bethlehem and the late Robert (Bob) Follweiler. He was a graduate of Liberty High School and served in the U. S. Army. He was a Senior Technician in the Process Engineering department of Greene Tweed in Kulpsville for several years previously working at B.Braun in Bethlehem. He was a former member of Bethany UCC Church in Bethlehem.Survivors: In addition to his mother, Jeanette, he is also survived by his sister, Debra M. Furst and her husband Jack of Hickory, NC; nephew, Dr. Matthew L. Furst of Gainesville,FL. He is preceded in death recently by his father, Robert L.(Bob) Follweiler in June 2018Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Offer condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.