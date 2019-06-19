Morning Call Obituaries
|
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Randy R. Schutt, 62, of Allentown, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was born in Allentown a son of Anna H. (Roth) Schutt of Allentown and the late Robert E. "Shorty" Schutt. Randy was employed by the former First National Bank in the maintenance department for many years before retiring from Reeb Millwork, Bethlehem. He participated in various softball, basketball and golf leagues in the Lehigh Valley. Randy enjoyed sports and was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan.

Survivors: Mother; brother, Jack K. Schutt of Allentown; nieces, nephews and best friend, his Pomeranian Suzy-Q. He was predeceased by his sibling, Brian C. Schutt and Rochelle M. Silberman and his niece Jessica M. Silberman.

Services: 10:30 A.M. Saturday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:00 – 10:30 A.M. Saturday in the funeral home. Randy's family is requesting that all attendees wear their favorite sport's team jersey. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019
