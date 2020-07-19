1/1
Ray C. Bloch
Ray C. Bloch, 94, of Quakertown died Thursday, July 16, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, after a surgical procedure. Born in Allentown, Pa., he was the son of Randall and Ursula (Vaux) Bloch. He graduated from Allentown High School in 1944. He served in the 739 Medium Tank Battalion during WWII. As owner of Bloch Business Machines in Allentown, Ray was a respected member of the business community until his retirement in 1980. He assisted in the design of Putt U Miniature Golf in Center Valley. He was a long-time, active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Quakertown.

Ray is survived by the love of his life, Margaret (Gahman) Bloch; his children Crystal Mangir and Randy Bloch (Diane); and his grandchildren Jaclyn Bloch, Jonathan Bloch and Stefanie Roberto (Matt). He is predeceased by a grandson, Mark Mangir.

Ray lived life to the fullest: enjoying going out to dinner, family celebrations, tinkering in his garage and of course, Pickleball! He is famous for putting smiles on people's faces, his one-liners and his hugs.

Public memorial service details will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 102 N. Hellertown Ave. , Quakertown, Pa. 18951.

Please share memories here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/raybloch

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 19, 2020.
