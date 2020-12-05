Ray Emil Tremba, 84, a long-time Egypt (Whitehall) resident, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Sacred Heart Assisted Living facility in Northampton, PA. Born September 26, 1936 in Egypt, he was the son of the late Michael Tremba and the late Mary (Polansky) Tremba. He was the husband of the late Cecilia R. (Hammer) Tremba, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage before her passing in June 2010. Ray was a proud Whitehall High School Class of 1954 graduate where he was a pitcher for the high school baseball team, as well as for the Egypt Aces and Coplay Legion team who won the State Championship in 1954. After high school, Ray went to Penn State University where he received his Associate's degree in Mechanical Drafting. He then served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958, where he was a pitcher for the Fort Sill, Oklahoma baseball team. Shortly after, Ray joined Mack Trucks as a draftsman where he worked at their World Headquarters in Allentown. Ray was an active member of the United Auto Workers Union. After 32 years, Ray retired from Mack in 1998. Ray was a lifelong member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Whitehall, PA, where he also served on the Church Council. He was a long time member and past President of the Slovak Club and member of the Coplay Saengerbund. Throughout his life, Ray was an avid sports fan. He spent many years playing sports with his children and most recently watching his grandchildren play sports locally. He had a love for polka music, socializing and talking about his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy A. Savare wife of Richard Savare of Ocean Twsp., NJ and Patricia A. Tremba-Schroth wife of Matthew Schroth of San Mateo, CA; son, Matthew T. Tremba and wife Kelli of North Whitehall Twsp, PA; brother, Edward Tremba and wife Maryann of Salisbury Twsp., PA; seven grandchildren, Jack, Ty, Olivia, Nicholas, Trey, Ella and Teagan, and companion Lucy Messinger of Schnecksville, PA. He was predeceased by a sister, Ethel Kleibscheidel.
Private graveside services will be held at Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall, PA. with the Rev. James W. Schlegel officiating. The family plans to announce a future celebration of life ceremony for the public when restrictions are lifted.
