Ray H. Bernd
Ray H. Bernd, age 94, of Quakertown, PA, passed away on October 29, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband to the late Marion Mae (Hillegass) Bernd with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Born in Coopersburg, PA he was a son of the late Lamar and Eva (Hoffman) Bernd. Ray proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a member of Wallace Willard Keller American Legion Post 242. Ray enjoyed woodworking but his greatest joy was music. He played guitar and banjo and was in numerous bands all of his life since the 1940's. He worked for Landis Machine Shop and retired from French's in Souderton. Surviving is his daughter: Barbara Merkle, husband William of Allentown. He was predeceased by siblings: Charlie, Lamar, Alfred, Eva, Anna and Betty. You are invited to visit with Ray's family and friends from 12:00-1:00PM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, PA 18951. His funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Interment will be held at Springfield Brethren Cemetery in Coopersburg. Contributions in his memory may be made to American Legion Post 242, 610 East Broad Street, Quakertown, PA 18951. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view his online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
NOV
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
