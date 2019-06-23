Ray Hendershot, of Pennsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, at St. Luke's Hospital, Quakertown, PA at age 88. He was the widower of Joan C. (Farnschlader) Hendershot.



He was born on May 26, 1931 in Bangor, PA to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Miller) Hendershot. After graduating Pen Argyl High School in 1949, he went to work and became senior principal scientist at American Olean Tile Company, Lansdale, PA from 1963-1992. He retired early to pursue his passion as a fine artist. He authored two books titled: Texture Techniques for Winning Watercolors and My World, The Paintings of Ray Hendershot. In retirement he also founded Stonerow Publishing Inc.



Among his varied interests, he loved trains, gardening, music, woodworking, collecting antiques, as well as a fan of the Eagles, Flyers and Yankees. He maintained a creative mind and strong work ethic, working and inventing until just two weeks ago.



As an award-winning artist, he held a Signature Membership in the American Watercolor Society (Dolphin Fellow), National Watercolor Society, Pennsylvania Watercolor Society (member of Sylvan Grouse Guild), Philadelphia Water Color Society (recipient of Crest Medal) and the International Society of Acrylic Painters. He was also involved in many solo shows and selected group shows.



Ray also served his Country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War.



Surviving are his sons: Bradley Hendershot, husband of Katharine Krieg, of Green Lane and Doug Hendershot, of Horsham. Also, a grandson, Jon, and his wife Kristen and great-grandson, Damien Frombach.



A Funeral Service will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street, East Greenville, PA at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Rev. Bruce Greer. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. Burial will be in New Goshenhoppen UCC Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com.



Due to Ray's passion for Art, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a local art organization of your choice. Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary