Ray L. Hausman, 83 years, of Breinigsville, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Gloria M. (Hoffman) Hausman for 65 years in March. Born in Upper Macungie Twp., he was a son of the late Howard E. and Alma S. (Gresley) Hausman. He had been employed as a machine operator at Stroh's Brewery for 25 years. Ray had also worked at the former Freeman's Dairy for 21 years. He was a member of Ziegels Lutheran Church in Breinigsville. Ray was a member of the former Seipstown Grange for many years. He was a member of the Police Auxilliary. Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing cards and most of all spending time with his family. Ray will be missed by many. Survivors: Loving Wife Gloria; Daughters, Linda Wetzel of Mohrsville, Marie Nitterour of Kutztown and Jodi wife of Steve Schiffert of New Tripoli; Sons, Terry and fiancé Jen Esterly of New Tripoli and Clarence and wife Linda of Breinigsville; Sister Jean Daughton of Coalport; Sister-in-law Elva Hausman of Chesterfield, Missouri, Brother-in-law Thomas Evans of Kempton, 10 Grandchildren and 15 Great-grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Charles, Herby and Kenny; sister Betty J. Evans and Grandson Christopher. Services: 11 A.M. Tuesday, April 30 at Ziegels Union Church, 9990 Ziegels Church Rd., Breinigsville with the Rev. Andrew Meckstroth officiating. Visitation, Monday, 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. at Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., 1018 Church St., Fogelsville and 10 to 11:00 A. M. Tuesday at the Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ziegels Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at above address. 18031.