Rayann Rohrer
1954 - 2020
Rayann Rohrer, of Nazareth, the former Rayann Shrader, of Mountain Top, PA, 66, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born on July 18, 1954 in Mountain Top, PA. Rayann was the daughter of the late Raymond T. Shrader and the late Harriet (Zearfoss) Shrader. She graduated from Crestwood High School in 1972. Rayann was a graduate of Lock Haven University and the University of Pennsylvania. She was employed as a social worker for several organizations before retiring in 2019. Rayann was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Rohrer. She is deeply missed by children, Keith M. Rohrer and his wife Carrie, of Walnutport, PA, and Kimberly M. Rohrer, of Nazareth, PA; granddaughter, Madison Rohrer; sister, Harriet Kulicki and her husband Dr. John M. Kulicki, of Mount Joy, PA. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Burial is private. Social distancing will be practiced, face masks are required. A maximum of 10 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home to pay respects at one time, rotations will be in place to accept all visitors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rayann's memory to your charity of choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
November 21, 2020
HI, we are so sorry for your loss,I am Edward (Pete) Rohrer,your Dads first cousin,My Dad was Willard Rohrer.Connie and I only met your mom at grandma funeral and then her auction.
Pete and connie Rohrer
