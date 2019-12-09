Home

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
Raymond B. Hahn

Raymond B. Hahn Obituary
Raymond B. Hahn 76, of N. Catasauqua, died Friday December 6th, 2019. He was the husband of June Hahn. He was a son of the late Raymond B. and Ruth M. Hahn.

He worked for Eastern Airlines and recently drove for A & A Limo Service.

Surviving along with his wife June are his son Gerald Hahn; daughter Sandra Lower and her husband Brian; brothers Bernard Hahn and wife Sharon, Ernest Hahn and wife Penny and sister Kristen and husband Buddy Mink; grandchildren Zachary, Brielle and Braeden. Ray was preceded in death by a sister Margaret "Peggy" Kastelnik.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Thursday December 12th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. His viewings will be from 6-8pm Wednesday December 11th and 10-11am Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 9, 2019
