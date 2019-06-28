Raymond B. Lipsky, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away on June 27, 2019, in his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lipsky, who celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage with him last year. Ray was born in Bethlehem on September 2, 1938, to the late Agnes and Henry Lipsky.



Ray was a graduate of Bethlehem High School in 1956 and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served from 1957-1960 and was stationed in Albany, GA, after attending boot camp in Paris Island. He worked for Banco Beverage, the Bethlehem Steel for 26 years, and then as a school bus driver for the Bethlehem Area School District for 23 years. He was a Cub and Scout Master for Troop 352 at Notre Dame of Bethlehem. He was involved for many years in coaching for Northwest Little League and CYO baseball. Ray also was a Eucharistic Minister serving Notre Dame Parish and often visiting the sick at Muhlenberg. He was a fleet footed polka dancer with his wife, Carolyn, and an avid sports fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, and Navy Football. Ray also enjoyed caring for the two family dogs, Remy and Hunter.



Ray had a gift of connecting with people. He will be remembered for his extremely friendly personality and how he brought a smile to so many whom he spoke with. That smile typically turned into laughter as well. Ray loved his family dearly and really enjoyed watching his two grandchildren, Vivian and JD, play multiple sports and participate in school plays.



Ray is survived by his wife, Carolyn; son, Raymond and his wife Tina; grandchildren, Vivian and J.D. (Joseph Douglas); sisters, Loretta Repasch (Jim), Marcy Scheetz (Randy Lawler), Arlene Gawlik (Ron); 8 nephews, Scott Mauer, Ron Gawlik, Michael Gawlik, Jim Repasch, John Balint, Mike Balint, Colonel Matt Balint (USA), Mark Balint; 2 nieces, Sharon (Mauer) Steele and Deborah (Scheetz) Falcone.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Parish, 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will follow at St. Peters Cemetery, Coplay.



Ray would like to support fellow Marines and their families. Please make donations in his memory to the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation (MC-LEF) which raises scholarship money for children of fallen Marines, 273 Columbus Ave., Suite 10, Tuckahoe, NY 10707, www.mc-lef.org and/or to Notre Dame of Bethlehem. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on June 28, 2019