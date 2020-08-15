Raymond C. Anthony, 77 years, of Whitehall, died Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at AristaCare Spring Meadows in Plymouth Meeting. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Ida Anthony. He was the loving husband of Marion R. (Diefenderfer) Anthony. They would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this November.
Raymond loved life and his family. He also loved fishing and his dog, Lady. He is survived by his wife Marion, son Thomas W. Anthony and daughter Eva L. Anthony and her companion Steven Zerfass. He was preceded in death by his daughter Edith and son Raymond Jr. Raymond will be missed by all who loved him.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A. M. on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park 1700 Airport Rd, Allentown, PA. 18109. There will be a calling period from 10:30-11 A.M. at the cemetery before the graveside service. We request that those in attendance practice social distancing and wear a mask. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of CATASAUQUA is entrusted with all arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com