Raymond J. DeRaymond, 97, of Easton, PA passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.
Raymond was born in Easton, PA a son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Trombadore) DeRaymond.
Raymond was married to Irene (Markley) DeRaymond for 44 years before her passing in February 2018. Raymond graduated in 1939 from Easton High School. After working for a couple of years, and attending Lafayette College for a year, Raymond served in the Army during WWII in the 87th Chemical Mortar Battalion throughout the European Campaign and was honorably discharged in 1945. He received his bachelor's degree at University of Michigan in 1948 and his law degree at University of Michigan School of Law, in 1950.
Raymond had extensive municipal law experience, including land use, zoning, and planning matters. He served as solicitor for numerous Lehigh Valley municipalities throughout his legal career. Raymond also handled commercial and residential real estate matters and worked with companies and municipalities to obtain industrial development financing. Over the years, Raymond received many awards including a Citizen of the year Award from the Easton Area Schoolmen's Association, certificates of recognition from the Northampton County Council for service to the Industrial Development Authority and for dedication to industrial development in Northampton County. He also received recognition from the Pennsylvania and Northampton County bar associations for being a practicing lawyer for over 50 years. In November of 2016, Raymond received the French Legion of Honor Award at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C. for his service in France during WWII.
Raymond was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, Northampton County Bar Association, Past President, Easton Planning Commission, Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce and past president from 1957 -1958, Nazareth Memorial Library Board of Directors and former member, project of Easton Board of Directors, Easton YMCA Board of Directors former member and trustee, Upper Nazareth Township Solicitor 1967-2003, Northampton County Industrial Development Commission solicitor 1958-2002, Northampton County Industrial Development Authority Solicitor 1967-2003 Easton Area Industrial Land Development Co. Raymond was a lifetime member of the Pomfret Club in Easton, and also an active member of the free and accepted Masons of Pennsylvania.
Active with the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association, Raymond enjoyed speaking at different veteran events about his time he served in the Army. He continued practicing law, lived independently and enjoyed spending time with his loving family.
Raymond is survived by sons William DeRaymond, of Freemansburg, PA, Raymond J. DeRaymond Jr., of Plymouth N.H., Jonathan J. DeRaymond, of Bodega Bay, CA, and Peter G. DeRaymond and his wife Roxanne, of Nazareth, PA; daughters Mary R. Bernhard and her husband Rick, of Allentown, PA, Miranda J. DeRaymond, of Thermopolis, WY, Amy Fontno and her husband Manuel, of Easton, PA, and Ann Marie Gombert and her husband Xavier, of St. Genies, France; grandchildren Cezanne, Emilie, Adam, Rachel, Xiana, Nathan, Hugo, Tiah, and Titouan; sister Josephine Lane, and mother of his children Mary DeRaymond. In addition to his parents and his wife he is preceded in death by a son Joseph DeRaymond; sisters Philomena Wolf and Nellie Truchsess.
A gathering will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Morello Funeral Home, Inc. 3720 Nicholas St. Easton, PA (Palmer Twp.) A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment of Cremains will follow at Northampton Memorial Shrine, in Palmer Twp., Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2019