Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
Raymond E. Baycar Obituary
SERVICES RESCHEDULED for Raymond E. "Ray" Baycar, 73, of Allentown, formerly of Queens Village, NY, who passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. A memorial service to celebrate Raymond's life will be held on Saturday, MAY 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA with Reverend Mary Ann Hamm officiating. Inurnment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday evening, MAY 15, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and again from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the service in the funeral home. www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020
