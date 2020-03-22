|
|
SERVICES RESCHEDULED for Raymond E. "Ray" Baycar, 73, of Allentown, formerly of Queens Village, NY, who passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. A memorial service to celebrate Raymond's life will be held on Saturday, MAY 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA with Reverend Mary Ann Hamm officiating. Inurnment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday evening, MAY 15, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and again from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the service in the funeral home. www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020