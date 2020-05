Or Copy this URL to Share

82 years of age, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 19, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be announced for later this Fall. Memorial contributions honoring Ray may be presented to Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum 432 Walnut St Allentown 18102; America on Wheels 5 N Front St Allentown 18102; Minsi Trails Council 991 Postal Rd Allentown 18109 The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store