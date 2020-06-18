Raymond E. Keiper, 73, of Orefield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 16, 2020, in his residence. He was the loving husband of Barbara J. (Fillman) Keiper for over 48 years. They were married on May 13, 1972. Born in Allentown on June 29, 1946, he was the son of Martha V. (Rothrock) Keiper and the late Ernest F. Keiper. Ray was a 1965 graduate of Dieruff High School in Allentown and was a proud U.S. Airforce veteran who honorably served our country from 1966-1970. Ray was a faithful member of Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua for many years and especially enjoyed attending church activities during the holidays. Ray was employed at the Fuller Company and went on to work on the production line of Mack Trucks in Allentown for over 17 years before retiring in 1992. He was a member of Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club in Northampton and especially enjoyed fishing. In addition to his beloved wife, Barbara, and his loving mother, Martha, he is survived by daughter, Jennifer L., wife of Chad Bellesfield of Catasauqua; granddaughters, Shawnna, and husband Stephen Yost of Texas; and Emma S. Bellesfield of Catasauqua; brother-in-law, Richard Fillman and wife, Toni; sister-in-law, Linda, wife of Keith Lenhart; cousins, Suzanne, husband of Al Martin, FL; and Cindy, husband of Michael Cole, Allentown. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his brother in law Kenneth Fillman who is survived by his wife Yvonne. A graveside service will be private due to current restrictions and take place at Garden of Peace Cemetery in Fullerton, Pa. Contributions may be made in Ray's memory to Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua at 210 Pine St, Catasauqua, PA 18032. Arrangements are entrusted to Brubaker Funeral Home, Catasauqua. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 18, 2020.