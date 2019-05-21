Home

Raymond E. Ritter

Raymond E. Ritter Obituary
He was a member of Springfield Mennonite Church and also attended Trinity UCC. He enjoyed going to hymn sings. He was a member of Lodge # 13 F & AM, Saucon Lodge #469. He just received his 50 year pins from each lodge. He was also a member of Silver Creek. Raymond was actively involved with all of the sports his children and grandchildren participated in. He also loved sharing jokes with his grandchildren.He loved the Philadelphia Phillies, woodworking. He will be missed by everyone that new him.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019
