Raymond E. Ritter, 80, of Mountain Avenue, Springtown, died on Saturday, May 18th at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Born in Center Valley, he was the son of the late Raymond H. and Ruth Geisinger Ritter. He graduated from Palisades High School. He retired as a mechanic after 39 years at Giles & Ransome. After retirement he worked for Springfield Twp., cutting grass and Coopersburg Borough Recycling Center.

He was a member of Springfield Mennonite Church and also attended Trinity UCC. He enjoyed going to hymn sings. He was a member of Lodge # 13 F & AM, Saucon Lodge #469. He just received his 50 year pins from each lodge. He was also a member of Silver Creek.

Raymond was actively involved with all of the sports that his children and grandchildren participated in. He also loved sharing jokes with his grandchildren.

He loved the Philadelphia Phillies, woodworking. He will be missed by everyone that new him.

Preceding him in death by a grandson, Baby Gary and his brother, Harvey W. Ritter, 2009.

Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Lou Rice Ritter, son, Gary and his wife, Gina; daughter, Wendy Harrison and her husband, Michael, Forty Fort; brother, Kenny and his wife, Kim, Upper Saucon Township; sisters, Patricia Siwert, Ottsville; Tootie Koch and her husband, Donald, Coopersburg; Susie Reiss, Sellersville; grandchildren, Shawn and wife, Heather, Daniel and Colin Harrison; Angela Moffet and husband Drew; Ashley Jefferson and husband, Johnny; Amanda and Adam Ritter; great grandchildren, Julia, Evelyn, Meredith and Molly Jefferson; Luke Moffet; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral on Thursday evening at 8 P.M. in Trinity United Church of Christ, 1990 Route 212, Pleasant Valley, with the Pastor Denise Fry, officiating. A Masonic service will be held at 7:45 by Saucon Lodge #469.

The interment will be held Friday at 3 P.M. in Springtown Cemetery, Springtown.

Friends may call on Thursday from 6 P.M. until service time.

Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to the Shriners Hospital, or .

Arrangements entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, to send the family an online condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com. Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary