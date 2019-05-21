Raymond E. Snyder, 93, of Center Valley, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Valley Manor. He and his wife, Arline (Strahlo) Snyder, celebrated their 70th anniversary last October. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Raymond C. and Stella (Stoudt) Snyder. Ray was employed as a pattern maker at the Bethlehem Steel Co. for many years, then worked as a security guard for Good Shepherd Rehab Hospital. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran of World War II who served under General Patton. A member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, he also belonged to the Guthsville Rod and Gun Club.Surviving with his wife, Arline, are a son, Dennis, and his wife Colette Snyder of Bethlehem. He was predeceased by a sister, Arlene Klotz.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, in St. Peter's, 474 Vine Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Family and friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. until service time.Memorials may be sent to Upper Saucon Ambulance Corps or Good Shepherd Rehab Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary