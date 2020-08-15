Raymond F. Cook, 93 of Northampton, PA, formerly of Queens, NY passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Assisted Living, Northampton, PA. Born February 23, 1927 in New York, NY, he was the son of the late William J. and Lillian (Oczko) Cook. He was the husband of the late Ann M. (Peterson) who passed in 1994.
Ray worked for AT & T, New York, NY for 30 years as a Foreman until retiring in 1988. In the late 40's Ray was a radio operator in the US Army and traveled to France and Japan. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, NY. He had a passion for all things golf and in his later years enjoyed preparing wonderful stews and soups. He was known for his wit, pragmatism and calling the ladies "doll" or "sweetie" when he failed to remember names.
Surviving are daughters, Claudia A. wife of Barry Pope of Northampton, PA, Theresa A. wife of Peter Mongait of Seldalia, CO, and son, Christopher R. and companion Joni Lane, Mason, NH. 5 Grandchildren, Kristen, Meagan, Ian, Brendan, Evan, and a great-grandson Caleb.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 4456 Main Street-Whitehall, PA 18052. Future interment will be private and at convenience of family in NY. Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton, PA is in charge of his care and arrangements. Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 802 S. Sheridan St. Philadelphia, PA 19147.