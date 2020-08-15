1/2
Raymond F. Cook
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond F. Cook, 93 of Northampton, PA, formerly of Queens, NY passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Assisted Living, Northampton, PA. Born February 23, 1927 in New York, NY, he was the son of the late William J. and Lillian (Oczko) Cook. He was the husband of the late Ann M. (Peterson) who passed in 1994.

Ray worked for AT & T, New York, NY for 30 years as a Foreman until retiring in 1988. In the late 40's Ray was a radio operator in the US Army and traveled to France and Japan. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, NY. He had a passion for all things golf and in his later years enjoyed preparing wonderful stews and soups. He was known for his wit, pragmatism and calling the ladies "doll" or "sweetie" when he failed to remember names.

Surviving are daughters, Claudia A. wife of Barry Pope of Northampton, PA, Theresa A. wife of Peter Mongait of Seldalia, CO, and son, Christopher R. and companion Joni Lane, Mason, NH. 5 Grandchildren, Kristen, Meagan, Ian, Brendan, Evan, and a great-grandson Caleb.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 4456 Main Street-Whitehall, PA 18052. Future interment will be private and at convenience of family in NY. Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton, PA is in charge of his care and arrangements. Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 802 S. Sheridan St. Philadelphia, PA 19147. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved