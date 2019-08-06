|
Raymond F. Davis, 94, of Emmaus, died August 3, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Carmen V. (Rivera) Davis, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Palm, he was the son of the late Daniel and Minnie (Hoffman) Davis. He honorably served his country in the Army during WWII, earning a Good Conduct Medal, EAME Service Medal with 5 Bronze Stars, Victory Medal, and the French Jubilee of Liberty Medal. He was a graduate of Perkiomen Prep. Ray was an iron worker and founded Davis Construction and Steel Erectors, Inc. in 1971. He was a Mason, member of the Rotary Club of Emmaus, was an avid skier and member of the ski patrol at Doe Mountain, avid golfer, coached football at Alton Park, played semi-pro football, was an avid ice hockey fan, but most of all, loved making memories with his family. He was a lifetime member of Palm Schwenkfelder Church. Ray is survived by his son, Scott D. Davis and wife Patricia; daughter, Nancy and husband Ron Schmidt; grandchildren, Brooke Davis-Brensinger (Andrew), Scott Davis Jr., Kate DeBellis (Michael), Derek, Travis, and Nicole Schmidt; great grandchildren, Carly, Elijah, Michael, Emma, and Grace; sister, Mary Jane wife of Heinz Herrmann; brother-in-law, Charles Rivera. He was predeceased by a sister, Catherine and husband Charles Renninger, brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Theresa Rivera. Funeral Services will be held on Sat., Aug. 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Palm Schwenkfelder Church, 833 Gravel Pike, Palm. Viewing 9:30 to 11:00 AM in the church. Entombment with military honors will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Palm Schwenkfelder Church, P.O. Box 66, Palm, PA 18070.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019