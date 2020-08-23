On August 14, 2020, at age 80 years and 7 days, Ray passed on peacefully in his home. Ray was a lifelong resident of Allentown born on August 7, 1940. He was the son of Raymond J. Knauss (d.1942) and Catherine L. (Fahler) Muth Knauss (d.1969). Ray was predeceased by his step sister Dorothy M. Class Bruder (d.1993)



For 55 years Ray worked at Gebhardt's Bowling and Billiards, Allentown. He enjoyed working there and loved being part of Gebhardt's "G Team." In his off time he could be found assisting numerous men and women at the B'nai B'rith Home. He loved his friends and they loved him.



Ray loved to dance, loved disco music and especially loved the music of Barbara Streisand. He was kind and caring and could often be spotted giving his last few dollars away. A very good man has passed.



Survivors: His good friend and care giver Robert Schmitt. Other friends. No immediate family.



A service commemorating Ray's life will be at the convenience of his friends.



Donations towards Raymond's funeral can be made care of: John Gebhardt at Gebhardt's Bowling and Billiards, 1010 Airport Rd, Allentown PA 18109.



