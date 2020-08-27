Raymond G. Wagner, Jr., 76, of Salisbury Township, PA, formerly of Southside, Easton, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Beverly (Dietz) Wagner, children, Raymond G. Wagner III, Laurie Storlie and Dawn Motolese and her husband Roberto; 5 siblings, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Sandra Lee Ann Wagner.
A viewing will be held Monday from 10-11am in the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 2101 Northampton Street, Easton, with no more than 25 people allowed in the building at a time and observing social distancing and mask requirements. Graveside services will follow at 11:30am Monday in Easton Cemetery, 401 N. 7th Street, Easton. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to E.C. Waldheim Park, 2400 South Hall, Allentown, PA 18103 or Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, 1525 Aviation Blvd., Suite 318, Redondo Beach, CA 90278.