Raymond J. Christman Jr., 96, of Nazareth, passed away late Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Moravian Hall Square. He was the husband of the late Irene Bowman Christman who passed away July 26, 2016.
Born August 28, 1923 in Nazareth, he was a son of the late Raymond J. Sr. and Jenny Troxell Christman.
Before retiring, Ray worked as a master craftsman for the Martin Guitar Co in Nazareth. He was a graduate of Nazareth High School and served in the US Army during WWII, where he was a German prisoner of war. Ray was a Bronze Star recipient and a proud patriot. For many years he volunteered his time speaking at area schools about his experiences in the POW camps. He also loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking with his buddies from Nazareth. Ray took great pride in his children and grandchildren, and their accomplishments. He always looked forward to spending time with his family.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Nazareth, and the Battle of the Bulge Association.
Ray is survived by his son, Bruce Christman and his wife Lynn; his daughter Kay Marushak; grandchildren, Derek Marushak and his wife Alissa, and their son Allen, Evan Marushak, Jennifer Christman, and Amy Marable and her husband Da'Twan; as well as his sister, Dorothy Duby. Ray was predeceased by one brother, Edward Christman; and two sisters, Evelyn Shankweiler, and Elaine in infancy.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 12–1 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 S. Broad St., Nazareth. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm in the church, with Pastor Scott Hall presiding. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the viewing and funeral. Ray will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Hope Cemetery, Hecktown. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.