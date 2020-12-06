72 years of age and resident of Breinigsville, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020 at home. Born in Allentown to the late Connie and Leo Laudenslager, he was the husband of Joanne M. (Kucharik) Laudenslager for 49 years. Before retiring, Ray was a math teacher at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic School, various schools in Allentown and local Vo Tech and Community Colleges. He also worked at Holy Family Manor. Ray loved teaching math and was a loving father, husband and grandparent. Survived by: wife Joanne, daughter Heather (Laudenslager) Cumello and husband Jason, son Jonathan and wife Christine, son Scott and wife Samantha, son Shawn and wife Nicole, son Patrick, 7 grandchildren and sister Linda (Laudenslager) Svoboda with husband Jack. Graveside services will be Friday December 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Mausoleum of Resurrection Cemetery 547 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown, PA 18106. Because of Covid, masks and social distancing will be required. A celebration of Ray's life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Via of the L.V. 336 W. Spruce St Bethlehem, PA 18018, The Autism Society of the L.V. PO Box 3523 Allentown, PA 18106 or Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties 2289 Ave A Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18017



