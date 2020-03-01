Morning Call Obituaries
|
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 W. Hamilton St.
Allentown, PA
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
2966 Old Bethlehem Pike
Zion Hill, PA
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
2966 Old Bethlehem Pike
Zion Hill, PA
Interment
Following Services
Zion Hill Cemetery

Raymond J. Legg Jr.

Raymond J. Legg Jr, 65, of Salisbury Township passed away Tuesday, February 25th, surrounded by his loving wife and daughter. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Raymond and Manuela Legg. He was a 1972 graduate of Emmaus High School and a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ray was an exceptional race car driver and drove quarter midgets, motocross, snowmobiles, and micro sprints. During the span of his racing career, Ray had many accomplishments, most notably the 1971 National Champion in snowmobiling. Ray was a huge Penn State and Steelers fan. He loved spending time reading his bible and being with friends and family, especially the love of his life, Doreen, to whom he was married for 46 years, his "favorite daughter" Maria, and his grandchildren all of whom he adored.

He is survived by his wife, Doreen (nee Dries), daughter Maria Walters and her husband Scott of Orefield, five grandchildren, Ava, Ella, Christian, Olivia, and Lincoln, two nephews (Ben, Adam), and three nieces (Becky, Lauren, and Katie).

Services: Viewing Friday, March 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. The service is Saturday, March 7, 10:30 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2966 Old Bethlehem Pike, Zion Hill, PA 18981 with a calling hour starting at 10:00 a.m. in the church. Interment immediately following service at Zion Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020
