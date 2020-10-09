Heather and the Ortwein family,



I'm so sorry that your dad has passed. I will never forget complimenting his Cub Cadet tractor the first time I came to visit. My dad and all the family you met at my mom's services send their love and condolences and I know my mom would send her love to you all as well if she were here. Do your best mighty seahorse, we are here for you during this sad time. We know how much you loved your dad and he loved you too.



Love, Alison, Lonnie, & Goo

Alison Piatt

Friend