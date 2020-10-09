Raymond J. Ortwein, 76, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of Terry L. (Neith) Ortwein. He was born in Fountain Hill on January 2, 1944 to the late Raymond H. and Catherine E. (Wolst) Ortwein. Raymond was a welder at the former Bethlehem Steel for 33 years. He is a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Bethlehem. He is a car enthusiast and enjoyed Farmall tractors.
SURVIVORS: In addition to loving wife of 44 years, last December; children: Raymond J. Ortwein, Esquire of York, Heather A. Ortwein of Southampton; siblings: John S. (Carol) of Hellertown, Patricia A. (Peter P.) Marth of Hellertown; godsons: Todd Lipp, Karl Marth; Predeceased by brother: Carl A. Ortwein.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Ghost, 417 Carlton Ave, Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to his church, 18015.