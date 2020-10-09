1/1
RAYMOND J. ORTWEIN
1944 - 2020
Raymond J. Ortwein, 76, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of Terry L. (Neith) Ortwein. He was born in Fountain Hill on January 2, 1944 to the late Raymond H. and Catherine E. (Wolst) Ortwein. Raymond was a welder at the former Bethlehem Steel for 33 years. He is a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Bethlehem. He is a car enthusiast and enjoyed Farmall tractors.

SURVIVORS: In addition to loving wife of 44 years, last December; children: Raymond J. Ortwein, Esquire of York, Heather A. Ortwein of Southampton; siblings: John S. (Carol) of Hellertown, Patricia A. (Peter P.) Marth of Hellertown; godsons: Todd Lipp, Karl Marth; Predeceased by brother: Carl A. Ortwein.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Ghost, 417 Carlton Ave, Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to his church, 18015.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 8, 2020
Dear Terry & Family,
My deepest sympathy on the loss of your husband & father.
Ann Knipe MacLaughlin (cousin)
Ann MacLaughlin
Family
October 8, 2020
Heather and the Ortwein family,

I'm so sorry that your dad has passed. I will never forget complimenting his Cub Cadet tractor the first time I came to visit. My dad and all the family you met at my mom's services send their love and condolences and I know my mom would send her love to you all as well if she were here. Do your best mighty seahorse, we are here for you during this sad time. We know how much you loved your dad and he loved you too.

Love, Alison, Lonnie, & Goo
Alison Piatt
Friend
