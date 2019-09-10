Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
1933 - 2019
Raymond J. Sagl, 86, of Center Valley, entered into eternal life on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was the husband of Elsie R. (Bauer) with whom he shared 61 loving years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late August and Emma (Feichtel) Sagl and was of the Catholic faith. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, he was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Prior to retiring, Raymond was employed as an accountant for the United States Postal Service.

Survivors: loving wife; sons, Leonard and wife, Lily, Raymond and wife, Teri; daughters, Pamela Smith and Kathryn; sister, Lenore Albenzi; eight grandchildren; one great grandson. Brothers, Paul and Robert, preceded him in death.

Services: 10:30 AM Wednesday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. Visitation will be 9:30 AM until service time. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to , PO Box 758517 Topeka KS 66675-8517.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019
