Ray Scheffy, 87, passed away peacefully on August 10th. A graduate of Allen High School – Class of '49, Ray was married to the late Jean (Fritz) Scheffy for over 57 years. Ray and Jean had several businesses through their years together, including Ray K. Scheffy Heating & Electric, the Courtyard Apartments in Allentown, and the Broad Street Saloon, in Emmaus. Ray enjoyed sailing, camping, and antique nickelodeons.
He is predeceased by his wife Jean, parents Mark and Mable (Hillegass) Scheffy, sister Loraine, & brothers Robert and Warren. He will be lovingly missed by brother David C. (Sandra) Scheffy, children Karl (Barbara) Scheffy, Linda (John) Zahoroiko, David K, Scheffy, and Elaine (Byron) Apgar, as well as his 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or alzfdn.org
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019