Raymond L. Hoffman, 69, of Slatington, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Veronica M. (Leshko) Hoffman to whom he was married 20 years. Born in Allentown, July 6, 1950, Ray was the son of the late Lee W. and Grace B. (Hertzog) Hoffman. He was the Executive Chairman / CEO of Lehigh County Agricultural Society (The Great Allentown Fair) since 2011. Prior to that, he was a Material Damage Appraiser for Erie Insurance and Prudential Insurance and Autobody Shop Manager for Krause Dodge & Toyota, Schnecksville. He was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.
Survivors: In addition to his wife; children, Lori J. Grischott (Stephen) of Coplay, Debora L. Chabak (Brian) of Quakertown, Brian R. Hoffman (Traci) of Slatington; step daughters, Pamela A. Stettler (Thomas) of Schnecksville, Amy E. Price (David) of Scranton; grandchildren, Zachary T. Merkle, Lindsay A. Cook, Nathaniel R. Chabak, Rachael A. Hoffman, Madison A. Stettler, Riley E. Price.
Service: A private funeral service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. Patience D. Stevenson officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. A public celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Great Allentown Fair Foundation, Inc. c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Survivors: In addition to his wife; children, Lori J. Grischott (Stephen) of Coplay, Debora L. Chabak (Brian) of Quakertown, Brian R. Hoffman (Traci) of Slatington; step daughters, Pamela A. Stettler (Thomas) of Schnecksville, Amy E. Price (David) of Scranton; grandchildren, Zachary T. Merkle, Lindsay A. Cook, Nathaniel R. Chabak, Rachael A. Hoffman, Madison A. Stettler, Riley E. Price.
Service: A private funeral service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. Patience D. Stevenson officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. A public celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Great Allentown Fair Foundation, Inc. c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 4, 2020.