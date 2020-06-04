Raymond L. Hoffman
1950 - 2020
Raymond L. Hoffman, 69, of Slatington, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Veronica M. (Leshko) Hoffman to whom he was married 20 years. Born in Allentown, July 6, 1950, Ray was the son of the late Lee W. and Grace B. (Hertzog) Hoffman. He was the Executive Chairman / CEO of Lehigh County Agricultural Society (The Great Allentown Fair) since 2011. Prior to that, he was a Material Damage Appraiser for Erie Insurance and Prudential Insurance and Autobody Shop Manager for Krause Dodge & Toyota, Schnecksville. He was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.

Survivors: In addition to his wife; children, Lori J. Grischott (Stephen) of Coplay, Debora L. Chabak (Brian) of Quakertown, Brian R. Hoffman (Traci) of Slatington; step daughters, Pamela A. Stettler (Thomas) of Schnecksville, Amy E. Price (David) of Scranton; grandchildren, Zachary T. Merkle, Lindsay A. Cook, Nathaniel R. Chabak, Rachael A. Hoffman, Madison A. Stettler, Riley E. Price.

Service: A private funeral service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. Patience D. Stevenson officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. A public celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Great Allentown Fair Foundation, Inc. c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donald Bercaw
June 3, 2020
Ronnie, Brian and family, my heart goes out to you at this difficult time. Prayers and condolences to you all.
Terri Williams
Friend
June 3, 2020
Sending our deepest condolences to Ray's family and friends. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. ~ The Danner Family
Roy Danner
Friend
June 3, 2020
We were shocked and chagrined upon hearing of Rays death. Although we had philosophical differences about the direction of the Fair, there was never any doubt that he loved the Fair and did everything in his power to promote and support it. Our deepest condolences to Rays family.
Bill Harris
Friend
June 3, 2020
Brian, Lori, & Debora: What I remember most about your dad is his strong adoration for his family. His kids and grandkids were no doubt the apple of his eye. My heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family.
Staci Horvath
June 3, 2020
To the Hoffman family -- Please accept my sincere condolences. Ray was a special man and his passing will leave a large void in the running of the Allentown Fair and with his family and many friends. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this very difficult time.

Geri Kery (MunOpCo Music Thetre)
Geri Kery
