Raymond Lee Adams, 61, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Fox Subacute in Warrington.



Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Herbert F. and Mabel M. (Mumbauer) Adams. Ray was a graduate of Southern Lehigh High School and worked for the Kurtz Training Center LARC in Bethlehem. He had a great love of motorcycles.



Survivors: Brothers, Warren Adams and his wife Lois of Center Valley and Robert Adams and his wife Susan of Hellertown; sister-in-law, Judy Adams of Coopersburg; nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by brothers Richard, James and John Adams and sisters Shirley Schock, Nancy Adams, and Linda Moorehead.



Services: A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 12 Noon – 12:30 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. Interment services at St. Paul's Blue Church Cemetery in Coopersburg will be private. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn inside the funeral home.



Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to LifePath, Inc., 3500 High Point Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA 18017.



