Raymond Lucien Gaudreau, 79, of Bethlehem, died on June 23, 2020 at Country Meadows. He was born August 22, 1940 in New Bedford, MA; son of the late Arthur and Germaine (Rainville) Gaudreau. Ray is survived by his wife of 23 years, Cynthia Ann (Hodson) Gaudreau.
Ray was a graduate of USC and proudly served in the U.S. Airforce for 26 years, including service in the Vietnam War.
After retiring with the rank of Major, Ray began his second career as a consultant working on government contracts and specializing in computer security.
Ray will be dearly missed by his wife, Cynthia; children, Steven Henry Gaudreau; Debra Lynn Vickery and husband, David; and Lee David Gaudreau and wife, Colleen; as well as eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren; and his sister, Pauline Ross.
A private burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery and memorial service information will be announced in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 25, 2020.