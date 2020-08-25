Raymond M. Sterner, 87, of Wintergreen Road, Palmerton, Towamensing Twp., died peacefully Saturday afternoon, August 22, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Dolores E. (Anthony) Sterner who passed in 2013. Born in New Ringgold, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late Levi, Sr., and Ida (Bachert) Sterner.
Raymond was employed in the maintenance department of the former General Electric Corporation, Allentown. Later, he worked in the same capacity at the former Allentown Osteopathic Hospital, later St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. During his retirement, he enjoyed being a deliveryman for Ice Cream Word, Walnutport, for several years. Raymond was an army veteran of both Korea Era, and the Vietnam Era, serving stateside with the military police, he achieved the rank of PFC, MPC. A member and elder of the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Palmerton Congregation, he enjoyed participating in the volunteer ministry. Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, making sauerkraut, canning, wine making, yardwork, and fishing.
Survivors: Daughters, Annette wife of Michael Peters of Lehighton, Michelle wife of Pernell Snyder of Palmerton. Son, Kevin R. and wife Sharon Sterner of Palmerton. 3 grandchildren, Rachal, Jason, and Kyle. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Eva Gaston, Mabel Scheutrumpf, Eleanor Trebellis, and brothers, Clarence, Charles, and Levi, Jr.
Services: Memorial Services are to be announced. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Palmerton Congregation, 8110 PA Route 873, Slatington, PA 18080.