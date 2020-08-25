1/1
Raymond M. Sterner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond M. Sterner, 87, of Wintergreen Road, Palmerton, Towamensing Twp., died peacefully Saturday afternoon, August 22, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Dolores E. (Anthony) Sterner who passed in 2013. Born in New Ringgold, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late Levi, Sr., and Ida (Bachert) Sterner.

Raymond was employed in the maintenance department of the former General Electric Corporation, Allentown. Later, he worked in the same capacity at the former Allentown Osteopathic Hospital, later St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. During his retirement, he enjoyed being a deliveryman for Ice Cream Word, Walnutport, for several years. Raymond was an army veteran of both Korea Era, and the Vietnam Era, serving stateside with the military police, he achieved the rank of PFC, MPC. A member and elder of the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Palmerton Congregation, he enjoyed participating in the volunteer ministry. Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, making sauerkraut, canning, wine making, yardwork, and fishing.

Survivors: Daughters, Annette wife of Michael Peters of Lehighton, Michelle wife of Pernell Snyder of Palmerton. Son, Kevin R. and wife Sharon Sterner of Palmerton. 3 grandchildren, Rachal, Jason, and Kyle. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Eva Gaston, Mabel Scheutrumpf, Eleanor Trebellis, and brothers, Clarence, Charles, and Levi, Jr.

Services: Memorial Services are to be announced. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Palmerton Congregation, 8110 PA Route 873, Slatington, PA 18080.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved