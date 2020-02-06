Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Paul "Skip" Koch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Paul "Skip" Koch Obituary
Raymond "Skip" Paul Koch, 87, formerly of Lower Milford Twp., passed away February 3, 2020 in Bella Vista, AR. He was born in Friendsville to Forrest and Elsie Weierbach Koch. He graduated from Coopersburg High School in 1950. Skip married Shirley Dull in August of 1950 and raised four children. Skip was born and raised on the farm and worked his whole life farming and raising cattle. He managed Trainor's Farm of Coopersburg, Risser's Farm of Riegelsville, Bell Gate Farm of Limeport and later farms in the Midwest. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, any kind of wildlife, telling jokes, playing cards, dominoes, and enjoyed being with his family and friends. Skip is preceded in death by his son, Carey Koch; parents, Forrest and Elsie; brothers, Owen and Adam; and sisters, Grace Roth and Marian Winters.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley; his children, Barry (Debbie) Koch, Jeff (Carol) Koch and Renee' (Jeff) Hutton; siblings, Mark (Betty) Koch, Donald (Kathleen) Koch, Ruth Jenkins, Otella Biehn, Dot Thomas; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.

For more information, visit www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now