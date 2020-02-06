|
|
Raymond "Skip" Paul Koch, 87, formerly of Lower Milford Twp., passed away February 3, 2020 in Bella Vista, AR. He was born in Friendsville to Forrest and Elsie Weierbach Koch. He graduated from Coopersburg High School in 1950. Skip married Shirley Dull in August of 1950 and raised four children. Skip was born and raised on the farm and worked his whole life farming and raising cattle. He managed Trainor's Farm of Coopersburg, Risser's Farm of Riegelsville, Bell Gate Farm of Limeport and later farms in the Midwest. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, any kind of wildlife, telling jokes, playing cards, dominoes, and enjoyed being with his family and friends. Skip is preceded in death by his son, Carey Koch; parents, Forrest and Elsie; brothers, Owen and Adam; and sisters, Grace Roth and Marian Winters.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley; his children, Barry (Debbie) Koch, Jeff (Carol) Koch and Renee' (Jeff) Hutton; siblings, Mark (Betty) Koch, Donald (Kathleen) Koch, Ruth Jenkins, Otella Biehn, Dot Thomas; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.
For more information, visit www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2020